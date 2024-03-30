Cambodia Visa For French, German, Greek, Indian, Irish, Italian And Latvia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

French passport holders must possess a valid visa when visiting Cambodia. French citizens can now easily apply for their Cambodia visa online, simplifying the process. The Cambodia e-visa system was introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2006. The e-visa for Cambodian travel is a document that permits French citizens to stay in Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days. French citizens can use the Cambodia eVisa for purposes like tourism, leisure, and short-term business. Foreign nationals from eligible countries can fill out an application form and apply for a Cambodia visa online using this digital system.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

