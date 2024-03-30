French National And Two Foreigners Caused Damage To Baku Metropolitan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three foreign nationals broke into the Baku metropolitan depotcovertly, Azernews reports, citing the PressService of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The citizens of Australia, New Zealand, and France, who were inAzerbaijan as tourists, secretly entered the depot where the trainsstopped, painted several wagons, and caused damage to the property persons were identified and detained by police officers.

The amount of damage caused by research was determined at 4850manats (2852.94 US dollars).