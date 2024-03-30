Zelensky Thanks Combat Medics For Saving Soldiers' Lives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked combat medics for their daily selfless work and for saving soldiers' lives.



He wrote about this on Telegram and published photos of Ukrainian combat medics, Ukrinform reports.

“They save our warriors' lives and help them recover. They work around the clock, on the front lines, and under the most difficult conditions. I am grateful to all of our combat medics. To everyone who saves lives and brings our defenders back to life. We are proud to have such medics,” Zelensky wrote.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a military hospital during a working trip to the Sumy region, where he presented state awards to wounded defenders of Ukraine.

Photo: Zelensky's Telegram