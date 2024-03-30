Gaza Death Toll Rises To 32,705, Injured To 75,190

Gaza, March 30 (Petra) -- The death toll from the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip Saturday rose to 32,705, and the injured to 75,190, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.It said Israeli occupation forces carried out eight massacres in the last 24 hours, in which 82 people were killed and 98 wounded.

