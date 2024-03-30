Jordan Partakes In Tripartite Cairo Meeting On Gaza

Cairo, March 30 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi Saturday joins his Egyptian and French counterparts at a meeting in Cairo to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip.Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri and French minister Stephane Sejourne will tackle the situation in war-ravaged Gaza, efforts to stop the war, the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.They will also talk about developments related to the Palestinian issue.

