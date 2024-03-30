Ben Mendelsohn Reveals His Worst Job: Working At A Slaughterhouse

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Actor Ben Mendelsohn, who is known for 'The Dark Knight Rises', almost got his head“kicked right off” while he was working in a slaughterhouse.

The actor admitted the worst job he'd ever had was working in an animal slaughterhouse as he called it a very unpleasant experience, reports 'Female First UK'.

He told 'Empire magazine':“The worst job I ever had in real life was an abattoir. That was really tough. There are two jobs to be done; one is to take a sample for tuberculosis, the other is to read the tag number on the tail to match. So there's one person below, one up top. And down below you get completely covered in s***”.

As per 'Female First UK', the 54-year-old actor recalled his worst-ever meal to be one he was served by a“hippy cult kind of group”.

Asked the most disgusting thing he's ever eaten, he said:“It was in the late 1980s. Someone cooked up this vegan coriander dish but they cooked the coriander in the lentils. This was this hippy cult kind of group and this coriander thing was just the most disgusting thing I have ever had in my life.”

Ben is at ease with himself and doesn't mind people seeing him naked. Asked when he was last nude outdoors, he said:“Last week in Brazil. I mean, why not? No one knew me. I had to run from one place to another. Just a couple of doors down so it was a quick run. It was around 9 pm so there were probably only 15 people or so around. I didn't stroll. I was as polite as I could be.”