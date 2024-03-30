CPI(ML) Announces Candidates For Four Lok Sabha Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 30 (IANS) The CPI(ML), a constituent of the INDIA bloc, on Saturday announced candidates for four Lok Sabha candidates, three for Bihar and one for Jharkhand.

CPI(ML) state secretary Kunal said in Bihar, tickets have been given to Rajaram Singh from Karakat, Sudama Prasad from Arrah and Sandeep Saurav from Nalanda.

He said that Vinod Singh will contest from Kodarma Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand.

Rajaram Singh Kushwaha, two-time MLA from Obra assembly constituency in Aurangabad district, will contest against NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha.

The CPI (ML) has also given the ticket to Sheoprakash Ranjan to contest Agiaon assembly bypoll. The seat fell vacant after the conviction of CPI(ML) leader Manoj Manjil.

Sudama Prasad, elected MLA from Tarari assembly constituency in Bhojpur district in 2020, will be in the fray against BJP's RK Singh.

Sandeep Saurav, a youth leader of party, has been active in politics since his student life. During the 2020 assembly election, he contested from Paliganj in Patna district and defeated the JD(U) candidate.

Sandeep Saurav, considered as a vocal leader of the party, will contest against JD(U) candidate Kaushalendra Kumar in Nalanda.