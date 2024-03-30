Kriti Shares Why She Likes Indian Men: 'Too Desi, Want Other Person To At Least Understand Hindi'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released theatrical film 'Crew', has shared why she likes Indian men.

The actress said that she needs a guy, who she would date to be“a little desi”.

The actress spoke with Raj Shamani on his podcast, and said:“Abhi tak I haven't gotten attracted to an absolute white man except for like you feel that Ryan Gosling is hot and all. You can find people hot but I haven't fallen for someone who is not completely Indian. Never say never but, I would prefer to date a guy who is a little desi.”

She further mentioned,“That's because I'm too desi, I need the partner to at least understand Hindi, he may choose not to speak the language at all. Mere mooh se Hindi nikalne waali hai, I can't always talk in English. I can't dance for too long on English songs, I'm gonna play Hindi songs and Punjabi songs.”