Ministry Floats Tender For Barley Procurement

Amman, March 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has issued a tender for the procurement of 100,000-120,000 tons of barley.
Prospective bidders are instructed to procure the tender documentation from the Tenders Department, contingent upon remittance of a non-refundable fee of JD650.
The deadline for submission of proposals is stipulated for two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, 4/3/2024.
To participate in the bidding process, interested entities must furnish a valid professional license, a certified copy of the commercial registry, dated no more than 30 days prior to the bid opening, and proof of registration with the Chamber of Commerce.
