Jordan-Iraq Electrical Interconnection Line Goes Operational

Amman, March 30 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection line has commenced operations, announced Amjad Rawashdeh, Director General of the National Electricity Company.The interconnection, shared between Jordan's Al-Risha electrical station and Iraq's Al-Rutba station, operates at a voltage of 132 kilovolts. It is primarily aimed at supplying power to the Al-Rutba area near the Jordan-Iraq border.The initiative, culminating in today's inauguration, follows the signing of an agreement between the two nations on February 11, 2024, outlining the supply of electrical energy to the Iraqi side, starting with a capacity of 40 megawatts in its initial phase.This collaboration signifies a major stride towards enhancing regional energy cooperation, with both parties viewing the agreement as a crucial component of broader plans for an integrated Arab energy market in the future.