Ukraine's PM, French Lawmakers Discuss More Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has met with a French National Assembly delegation to discuss initiatives to increase aid to Ukraine and defense cooperation.

The head of government announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"France remains a leader in supporting Ukraine. I expressed gratitude for important help during a meeting with a delegation of the National Assembly of France led by President Yael Braun-Pivet. We discussed French initiatives to increase aid to our country, as well as defense cooperation and recovery," Shmyhal wrote.

He informed Ukraine's partners about the consequences of Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure and stressed the need to bolster air defenses to protect people.

In addition, Shmyhal emphasized the importance of the confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

"We count on the assistance of French parliamentarians in this matter. We appreciate our high level of bilateral cooperation," he said.

A delegation of the French National Assembly arrived in Ukraine to exchange assessments of the situation and find ways to strengthen support for the country.

Photo credit: Shmyhal / Facebook