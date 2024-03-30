Man Injured In Russian Attack On Kamianske Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man wounded in the Russian attack on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, on March 29 died in hospital.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform

"This morning, a 36-year-old man who was injured during the attack on Kamianske the day before died in hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save his life, but unfortunately, his injuries were too severe," noted Lysak.

According to him, the 47-year-old victim of the attack remains in the hospital, his condition is moderate.

As reported, a country housing cooperative in Kamianske came under attack, five people were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl. The injured women, aged 19 and 47, are receiving outpatient treatment, while the two men, aged 36 and 47, were hospitalized.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk OVA