Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan, CIS Countries Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The value of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the CIScountries has decreased, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Azerbaijani StateCustoms Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIScountries amounted to approximately $910 million ($909,791,000) inthe first two months of this year, marking a 17.5-percent decreasefrom the same period last year.

Over the course of two months, the value of Azerbaijan's exportsto CIS countries was around $223.5 million ($223,483,000), whilethe country's imports from the member countries stood at over$686.3 ($686,308,000). This is a decline of 15.6 percent and 18percent, respectively, compared to the same period of 2023.

In January-February of 2024, the share of the CIS countries was4.7 percent in the total export of Azerbaijan, and 28.05 percent inthe country's total import.

Among the CIS members, Azerbaijan had its highest trade volumewith Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, andKyrgyzstan, respectively in the specified period of time.