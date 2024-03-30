Azerbaijan, Pakistan To Start ICT Youth Exchange Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A recent telephone conversation between Azerbaijan's Ambassadorto Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and Pakistan's Minister forInformation Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja,centered on mutual interests in information technology andtelecommunications, Azernews reports.
During the call, Ambassador Farhadov expressed Azerbaijan'sstrong interest in deepening its collaboration with Pakistan in theICT sector, emphasizing the significance of furtherpartnership.
In response, Minister Khawaja acknowledged the longstandingfraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressedPakistan's eagerness to strengthen relations in informationtechnology and telecommunications. She also proposed the initiationof a youth exchange program between the two countries andhighlighted the potential benefits of exchanging start-ups toenhance bilateral relations.
