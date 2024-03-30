Vietnam Visa For Bulgaria, Cambodian, Chile And Colombian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

People visiting Vietnam, unless they are from countries that do not require a visa, need to get a visa before they can enter the country. Before you plan your Vietnam trip, make sure to confirm if you are not required to have a visa or if you need to get one. Citizens of Bulgaria are eligible to request an E-visa (Electronic visa) in order to visit Vietnam. Vietnam approves e-visas for 80 countries, Bulgaria included. Bulgarian nationals holding valid passports can conveniently request a one-month single entry E-visa, suitable for tourism, business, employment, and educational activities. Bulgarians can complete their online visa application in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

MOVING TO VIETNAM AS EXPAT

Citizens from more than 80 countries can easily apply for Vietnam's e-Visa through a straightforward online process. Introduced in 2017, the Vietnam E-visa is an electronic visa that permits a stay of up to 30 days in Vietnam. A Vietnam E-visa permits tourism, business, and educational trips, as well as investment, journalism, and employment. All international airports in Vietnam are equipped to accept the Vietnam E-visa. The approved E-visa must be shown upon arrival. Any international travelers intending to have a long stay in Vietnam need to obtain a visa from a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. The Vietnam online visa was designed to speed up the application process. Foreign tourists with a valid E-visa save time when they arrive in the Vietnam. Applicants must fill out the Vietnam online visa application form with personal and passport information, as well as the reason for their trip.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR VIETNAM VISA



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.