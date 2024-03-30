(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Vladimir Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, said on Friday that if the United States does not act on its promise of military assistance to the country, Ukrainian forces will be forced to retreat.

Opposition in the US Congress has prevented the approval of a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has urged the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to approve military and financial aid packages to Ukraine, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has refrained from approving it for months, citing domestic priorities in the United States.

Zelensky told The Washington Post,“Zelenskiy has said.“If there is no US support, it means that we have no air defense, no Patriot missiles, no jammers for electronic warfare, no 155-millimeter artillery rounds.”

He added that America's lack of assistance will result in a step-by-step but gradual retreat. However, he stated that his country is trying to find ways not to retreat.

In 2022, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued with sporadic violence and ongoing tensions. Negotiating a lasting ceasefire proved difficult due to mutual accusations of violations.

The geopolitical dynamics in the region continued to shift as Russia asserted its influence while Ukraine sought to defend its sovereignty. Despite international diplomatic efforts, achieving a sustainable peace agreement remained elusive, with the conflict's toll on civilians underscoring the urgent need for a resolution.

