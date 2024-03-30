Keke Palmer Shares Video Of Moment When 1-Year-Old Son Says ‘Mama’ Clearly

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Actress-singer Keke Palmer, who was last seen in the film 'Nope', has shared a sweet moment with her 13-month-old son, Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton Jackson.

The actress-singer took to Instagram recently and shared a heartwarming video of her son calling her 'Mama', reports 'People' magazine.

Palmer held her son in her arms while she was getting her hair and makeup done for a current production. Although her makeup includes a“bloody” gash to her head, Leo still cuddles up to her.

“Why you always gotta play shy, brother?” Palmer jokes to her son, as he rests his head on her shoulder.“You is not shy, brother”.

As per 'People', the two of them then stared at the camera for a couple of seconds before Palmer turned toward her son and asked:“Do Mommy look good with the blood on her face?” Leo is then heard saying“Mama” to Palmer off-screen.

Quickly, an excited Palmer dropped her mouth in amazement.

The 'Nope' actress then looked around the room for a split second and shouted a prolonged,“OH”.

“I'm not crying YOU ARE (sic)”, she captioned the video.

Fans and followers shared their excitement in the comments.

One user asked the proud mom if that was Leo's first time saying“Mama,” and Palmer confirmed,“Saying it so clear yes!”

“Don't ask me how many times I've already watched this”, wrote another user.

“Keke this was wonderful. I love that you respond to your fans on here. You got a fan for life. Love that baby," another added.