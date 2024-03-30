Indian Visa For Colombia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Barbados Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR COLOMBIA CITIZENS

Starting in 2014, it has been made feasible by the Indian government for Colombian nationals to request a visa through the online platform. The eVisa for India is currently accessible in 169 countries globally and has greatly contributed to the growth of India's tourism sector in recent times. Colombians now have the opportunity to travel to India for tourism, work, or medical purposes through a fully online process. At the moment, there are three different India e-Visas offered, each having their own validity period and entry criteria. One of the visas that India offers is the Tourist e-Visa, used for visiting friends and family or attending yoga retreats. This e-Visa is valid for one year and allows two entries into India with a maximum stay of 90 days. The Business e-Visa to Work in India: Valid for Business Meeting, Sales or Exchange, Tour Guide, Recruitment or Conference among others. The Business e-Visa allows double entry for a maximum of 180 days and is valid for one year. The Medical eVisa for India allows travelers to receive short-term medical treatment in India for a maximum of 60 days and three entries. The application form can be completed online from anywhere in the world in just 10 minutes.







Required Documents for Getting the India Visa from Colombia



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid credit or debit card for the online payment of the visa fee.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport A recent passport-style color photo

INDIAN VISA FOR AZERBAIJAN CITIZENS

Similar to numerous other nations, the Indian government provides Azerbaijani nationals with an e-Visa that enables them to request an electronic travel permit. Azerbaijani nationals have the opportunity to acquire a visa for visiting India for purposes such as business, medical purposes, or tourism. Starting in 2014, Azerbaijanis have had the option to acquire Indian visas online. Applicants from Azerbaijan and other countries are eligible to apply for an India e-Visa. The Tourist e-Visa is an official document provided by the Indian government allowing specific individuals to travel to India. Tourist e-Visa allows visitors to engage in tourism activities in India for a maximum of 30 days. This visa permits two entries. E-Business Visa: With this visa, you can enter India for a total of 365 days, with a maximum stay of 180 days. It is used for business visits or commercial activities within the country, not for employment. E-Medical Visa: If you have this type of visa, you can stay in India for medical treatment for up to 60 days. This can include yoga, physical therapy, complicated anatomy, or treating illnesses. Citizens of Azerbaijan can get Indian Visa from home and just need to prepare the required documents before applying for Indian e-Visa.

INDIAN VISA FOR BARBADOS CITIZENS

India is one of the countries in the world that makes a strong, long-lasting impact on visitors. India possesses a greater depth of history and culture compared to all other nations. Barbadians have the opportunity to get an Indian e-Visa for various purposes when travelling to India. People from more than 169 countries are eligible to request e-Visas for travel to India. Starting from 2014, the Indian government has offered an electronic application form for Barbadians looking to obtain Indian visas. The e-Visa for India is an official authorization that permits citizens and nationals of Barbados to travel to India for tourism, business, and various other reasons. E-visa is accepted for tourists to explore India for travel, sightseeing, and tourism purposes. This visa permits two entries and allows visitors to stay a maximum of 30 days altogether. There are two long-term e-Visas issued by the Government of India that allow Barbadians to enter the country frequently. The 1-year and 5-year electronic tourist visas allow multiple entries into the country for 1 year and 5 years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. e-Business Visa – If you hold this type of visa, you are allowed to enter India for a total of 365 days with a limit of 180 days for each individual stay. However, this visa category cannot be used for employment purposes. Electronic Medical Visa: Can be used if you need medical treatment such as physical therapy, complex anatomy or curing of diseases in India. You have a maximum stay of 60 days in India, with three entry permits during that period. Citizens of Barbados who meet the visa requirements can apply for an Indian e-Visa. Indian Visa Application for Barbados Citizens is a simple process that can be completed from anywhere.

INDIAN VISA FOR BELARUS CITIZENS

Belarusians have the option to request an Indian e-Visa online from any location with access to the internet via a computer or smartphone. Individuals from more than 169 nations can submit an application for this visa. Just like individuals from other nations, people from Belarus have the option to request an India e-Visa through the Indian authorities. Starting from 2014, the Indian government has made available an online application form for Belarusian citizens who wish to obtain a visa for India. People are able to visit India for various purposes such as tourism, business, and medical treatment. Tourist e-Visa is intended for activities related to tourism, like traveling and sightseeing. You are allowed to return to India, but only for a period of 30 days. Two additional tourist e-Visas available are the 1-year and 5-year options, enabling Belarusian citizens to extend their stay in India. E-Business Visa: An e-Business visa allows you to enter the Republic of India for a total of up to 365 days, but each stay cannot exceed 180 days. You can enter and leave India as many times as possible as you wish. It is used for business trips or commercial activities within the country, not for employment. E-Medical Visa – If you need medical treatment in India e.g. yoga physical therapy, complicated anatomy or curing diseases, you can apply for an e-medical visa. You can stay in India for up to 60 days with 3 entrances. Once you are sure that you have all the important documents, you can start to fill out the India e-Visa Application Form.

