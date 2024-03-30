Details On Medical Visa And Business Visa For India

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) BUSINESS VISA FOR INDIA

People looking to start a business in the industrial or commercial fields, along with frequent business travelers, should give this a read. Citizens who meet the requirements can request an India Business eVisa for activities like participating in conferences, workshops, symposiums, training, courses, contract discussions, or meetings in India. If your main reason for going to India is for business or commercial activities, you need to get an India Business eVisa. Citizens of India are now eligible to apply for electronic visas in over 169 countries. An eligible citizen can remain in India for up to 90 days (or 180 days for those from Canada, Japan, the UK, and the USA). A 30-day stay with two entrances into India is permitted with the double-entry Tourist eVisa for India, which is also available for those who are planning a shorter stay. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA

The Indian government offers an e-Medical Visa for those in need of medical treatment in the country. The India eMedical Visa, an electronic version of the India Medical Visa, can be obtained by individuals from more than 169 countries who are looking to receive medical care in India. The e-Visa for India was introduced by the Government of India in November 2014, allowing individuals to apply for a visa online instead of going to an embassy or consulate. Qualified individuals are able to acquire a sanctioned e-Visa for health purposes through completing a straightforward internet application, permitting them a maximum of 60 continuous days in India. The India Medical e-Visa allows for three entries and remains valid for 120 days from the date of issuance. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

FIVE YEAR INDIAN VISA

Foreigners who want to travel to India for tourism, leisure, visiting friends and relatives, or joining a short-term yoga program are now eligible to apply for a 5-year India e-Visa. The Indian government has launched a 5-year visit visa for citizens of multiple countries due to the tourism industry's favorable response. This visa enables non-Indian citizens to remain in India for an extended period since it is valid for 5 years. Individuals with a 5-year visa have the advantage of unlimited entry into India, unlike those with a regular tourist visa limited to 90 days per visit. Additionally, individuals from other countries holding this visa are allowed to remain for up to 180 days per year. The government has streamlined the application process for a 5-year visiting visa by providing the option of a 5-year tourist e-Visa. This enables foreign visitors to India to apply for visas without having to visit the embassy.

What are the essential Documents requirements to obtain 5-year e-Tourist Visa?



You must have a passport that is valid for at least six months beyond your current date of departure from the nation to enter India for the first time.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card for payment of eVisa fees.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

In accordance with the decision made by the Indian Immigration Service, additional airports and seaports will be added to this list in the upcoming months. While there are four options for departing from India (airplane, cruise, train, or bus), only two, airplane and cruise, are permissible with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). As per the regulations of Indian e-Visa Immigration, travelers seeking an India tourist or business e-Visa are required to arrive in India via specific airports and ports by air or cruise ship. Indian visas exit points are airports or seaports in India that allow nationals of certain countries to enter without a visa or obtain a visa upon arrival. Indian visa entry points are Indian airports or seaports where international visitors must get a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Airports

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirapalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj

Kattupalli

Indian eVisa Airports

According to Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, when applying for an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, you must enter India via air or cruise at specific airports and ports. If you have a multiple-entry e-Visa, you are able to visit various airports or seaports during consecutive trips. Even though there are multiple ways to exit India, such as air, cruise, rail, or bus, an e-Visa permits entry only through air or cruise. Bookmark and regularly check this website as the list of approved airports and seaports is updated every few months. As per the decision made by Indian immigration authorities, more airports and seaports will be included in this list in the coming months.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)