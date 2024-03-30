Indian Visa For Canadian, Spanish, Swedish, Italian And Australian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Canadian Citizens

Residents from more than 170 nations, including those from Canada, are eligible to apply for an India e-Visa. You have the option to submit visa applications online for tourism, business, or medical purposes. Starting in 2014, Canadians have had access to an online application form for Indian visas provided by the Indian government. This is achieved by utilizing an online application. The kind of visa needed is determined by the reason for your trip and the duration of your stay in the country. Canadians can utilize the India Tourist e-Visa to vacation in India. It permits you to engage in tourist and recreational pursuits during your stay in the country. Canadian tourists with a valid Canadian passport can now obtain an eVisa to enter India multiple times. It remains valid for 365 days from the issuance date. Permits Canadians to remain for a maximum of 180 days. Canadians can also get a double-entry tourist visa online, which permits two entries into India with a maximum stay of 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.







Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

