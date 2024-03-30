Us Visa For Citizens Of Lithuania, Swedish, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) US VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

Citizens of Sweden have the option of using the Visa Waiver Program to request an ESTA, also known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. Sweden is among over 40 nations where individuals have access to the US ESTA, which provides a simplified process for acquiring a visa waiver. Established in 2009, ESTA was founded to collect data from VWP travelers arriving in the US. The data is utilized to assess if a visitor poses a security or immigration threat to the United States. Individuals from Sweden who possess a valid ESTA are able to travel to the United States for a maximum of 90 days for purposes such as tourism, business, connecting flights, receiving medical care, or participating in brief educational programs. To stay in the US for over 90 days, you need to request a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Swedish nationals can visit the United States several times with a granted ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Swedish citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements. Travellers can apply for an ESTA online in less than 15 minutes, have it delivered to an email address and enjoy a hassle-free and convenient experience.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWEDISH



A Swedish passport, which must be valid between the date of arrival and departure in the United States

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the processing fee.

A Valid email address to receive the approved ESTA in their Inbox.

Documents to state your purpose of travel. A complete scan of the information page on the passport will need to be uploaded.

