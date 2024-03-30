Ramadanindubai Campaign Offers Unique Retail Promotions And Memorable Experiences This Weekend

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Outdoor events, Iftar and Suhoor for all tastes, traditional entertainment, and dazzling fireworks displays will make this a Ramadan to remember for the whole family

Celebrations organised by DFRE offer new ways to create treasured memories with loved ones during the Holy Month

Shoppers can enjoy promotions and savings of up to 95% for three days in the Great Online Sale that returns for its second year from 29 to 31 March

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 March 2024: This weekend, as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, residents and visitors have a range of opportunities to soak up the spirit of the season in Dubai's vibrant tents, Iftars, Suhoors, and markets. In celebrations organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city will also see nightly fireworks, enchanting illumination displays, community events, and exciting shopping promotions, which offer new ways to create treasured memories with loved ones.

Special three-day only promotions

The Great Online Sale returns for its second year, with an even bigger event from 29 to 31 March. During the mega three-day online-sale, those hunting for Eid gifts, home items and tech gadgets can shop top local and international brands from the comfort of their own home. There are even more exclusive savings and deeper discounts available for shoppers who sign up at , where they can also enter an exciting draw offering three prizes of AED10,000 for each winner.

A large selection of leading lifestyle and global brands can be found across Amazon, Noon, 6thStreet and Azadea. Huge savings on homeware items to help make Ramadan hosting more special can be found at United Furniture, The Red Carpet, Otaq Home, CB2 and Crate & Barrel, Homebox, IKEA, Homes R Us, and Pan Home. Those looking for Eid gifts can check out Alfardan Jewellery, The Watch House, Rivoli, Ghawali, V Perfumes, Coral Perfumes, Xpressions and Bath & Body Works. Fashion and leisure wear for all ages and at different price points is up for grabs at Hanayen, Lululemon, All Saints, Reebok, Splash, Maje, Sandro, Carters, Centrepoint, Brands for Less, and Alessandro Borelli Teens Kids, while toys and treats for little ones will be available from brands including Lego and The Mom Store.

Enchanting fireworks and illuminations

The spirit of the season will light up the skies for two nights this weekend at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, as dazzling displays paint the skies with sparkle for audiences of all ages to enjoy. Visitors can make the most of the pleasant temperatures and take in the seafront views and lively community atmosphere as they browse market stalls from local artisans while waiting for the spectacular fireworks show, which will happen at 10.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Further spreading the festive spirit, illuminations will light up iconic buildings and neighbourhoods in colourful displays across the city. The Shared Light Festival, part of Ramadan Reflections, will shine bright from 8.00 pm to

2.30 am each evening, when residents and visitors will be able to witness stunning projections at Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Al Habai Mosque and the Grand Jumeirah Mosque.

Diverse cuisine and curated Iftars and Suhoors

Dubai's exciting selection of dining experiences comes into its own during Ramadan. Lavish Iftar buffets, elegant and intimate Suhoors and casual caf bites can be found this weekend, as restaurants and tents across the city serve curated festive menus.

The Careem 'Everything App' will also enable Dubai residents and tourists to pre-book Iftar packages through its DineOut service at over 150 venues, including Jun's Downtown Dubai, Iftar between the towers at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and Al Sultan Majlis at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Customers will also benefit from instant discounts on their dining bills, ranging from 15 - 40% across all venues, and an additional 30% discount on their Hala Taxi rides to and from the venues.

Ramadan markets

After Tarawih prayers, residents can visit Layali Al Ghaf in Mushrif Park and enjoy fun competitions, browse retail stores and enjoy different bites from various restaurants, as well as take part in sports activities and cooking competitions.

Adventurous excursions

Dubai's pleasant weather makes Ramadan an ideal time to focus on health and wellbeing, enjoy outdoor moments together and share experiences with loved ones. Adventure seekers can make their way to the picturesque mountains of Hatta this weekend where they can enjoy 50% savings on outdoor adventure packages at Hatta Wadi Hub. Sport-loving families can also join in the fun at the 11th edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, happening at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Under the theme 'Limitless Capabilities', guests can take part in nine sports tournaments including volleyball, padel, obstacle racing course, jiu-jitsu, cycling, running, POD basketball, tug of war and fencing.

Sense of togetherness

Festivals, markets, and outdoor events offer families, friends and individuals all sorts of ways to celebrate into the night. At Boxpark, visitors and residents can enjoy a warm atmosphere with the lantern-lined pathways at this urban art destination. Iftar can be enjoyed across the destination's different dining outlets and visitors can stay all evening to enjoy the mesmerising light dcor and an immersive Ramadan Art exhibition in partnership with Urbanist. Vendors will also be selling abayas, dcor, accessories and gifts within a special Ramadan Bazaar. Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai is another opportunity for families to enjoy a memorable Ramadan evening. Here, markets, crafts, roaming entertainment and a selection of both elegant and casual Iftars will delight the whole family.

At Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk and Bluewaters, visitors can soak up authentic music over the weekend, as traditional Al-Musaharati, toomina, oud and qanun players

play into the evening. Ramadan markets present a special way to discover local artisans, shop for gifts and enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere. Families and friends can explore a variety of markets including the Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ramadan at the Bay at Dubai Festival City, Souq Ramadan 24 in Deira and Ramadaniyat at THE HUB in Majlis Al Khawaneej.

#RamadanInDubai campaign

Launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of the Holy Month.

The Dubai Media Council has tasked Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), with overseeing the campaign's execution. The campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month. The initiative also aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.