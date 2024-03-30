Israeli Occupation Drone Hits UNIFIL Vehicle Wounding Peacekeepers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 30 (KUNA) -- Drone of the occupation Israeli entity hit a military vehicle of the international peacekeepers near the southern town of RmaIsh on Saturday wounding several peacekeepers and a Lebanese civilian, the official National News Agency said.

Troops of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) arrived at the scene aboard a helicopter and evacuated the wounded, the Lebanese news agency added.

Elsewhere, aircraft of the occupation carried out a raid on the village of Al-Taibeh demolishing three houses, the NNA said.

It quoted a resistance statement as saying that its gunners struck the Israeli barracks of Ramim, in the north of occupied Palestine, with the highly explosive "burkan" rocket.

There have been skirmishes across the southern borders since October 7. However, these tit-for-tat attacks have repeatedly stepped up with the exchange of gunfire on a wide scale. Some 300 Lebanese have been killed in the attacks on the Lebanese territories. (end)

