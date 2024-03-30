Zelensky Dismisses Shefir As First Presidential Aide

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Serhii Shefir as first aide to the head of state.

According to Ukrinform, the decree to that effect, No. 207/2024 of March 30, has been published on the website of the head of state.

Shefir was appointed the first aide to the head of state on May 21, 2019.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine