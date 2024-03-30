Zelensky Dismisses Ustenko, Trofimo, Radutskyi As His Freelance Advisers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleh Ustenko, Serhii Trofimov, and Mykhailo Radutskyi as his freelance advisers.
According to Ukrinform, the decrees to that effect, No. 212/2024 , No. 211/2024 and No. 210/2024 of March 30, have been published on the website of the head of state.
Ustenko had held the position of adviser to the head of state since May 28, 2019.

Radutskyi became a presidential adviser on July 30, 2019.
Trofimov was appointed an adviser to Zelensky on November 4, 2020, after he was dismissed on the same day from the post of First Deputy Head of the President's Office.
Photo: President's Office
