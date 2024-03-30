Arab Parliament Urges World To Halt Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Saturday called on the international community to intervene immediately and halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stop coercive displacement of the Palestinians and secure entry of aid into the beleaguered strip.

Marking the 48th Land Day anniversary, the Arab Parliament demanded that the international community and the influential stakeholders shoulder their political, legal and moral responsibilities, reject and condemn the occupation entity's settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It urged for a final settlement to the question by ending the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian territories, establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, allowing return of the Palestinians in diaspora and resolve the refugee plight.

The Arab Parliament denounced the settlement policies, carried out by the Israeli occupation entity in the occupied Palestinian territories, that contravene the international legitimacy resolutions and affirmed the illegitimacy of all forms of settlement activities in all the territories including Jerusalem.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the abhorrent siege of the strip aim at eliminating the identity of a whole people, it said.

This anniversary has fallen while the Palestinian people in Gaza continue to be subjected, since October 7, to genocide, coercive displacement, massacres and full-fledged war crimes that have taken thousands of innocent lives. (end)

