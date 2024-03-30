Jordan's Pharmaceutical Industries Entered World Markets...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Atrash pointed out that the pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies sector's facilities employ approximately 10,000 workers.The sector is also keen to employ local labor at various administrative and technical levels, as the rate of Jordanians recruited by the sector reached 98%, while women exceed 35% of the total workforce, he pointed out.According to Atrash, the sector has a "huge" production capacity that operates more than 70% production lines.He stated that the sector includes 151 facilities operating inside the Kingdom, with a registered capital of about JD341 million, while the number of Jordanian factories outside the country is 15 plants operating inside Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.During the past year 2023, he noted the sector achieved a "qualitative" leap at the export level, as its exports reached JD620 million with a growth rate of 19%, compared to 2022.Meanwhile, he said its products "successfully" reached more than 77 countries around the world, making Jordan the only country in the region that exports more than it imports.He stated that Jordan exports more than 40% of its pharmaceutical production annually, accounting for approximately 5% of the Kingdom's total national exports.Atrash noted estimates indicate that the Kingdom has many export opportunities in the medical industry products with a value exceeding JD344 million to many countries around the world.Under Economic Modernization Vision, he said goals aimed to increase exports to more than JD2.1 billion by 2033, reach the added value to about JD1.7 billion, increase the number of the sector workforce to reach 16,000 workers, and attract investments into the sector amounting to approximately JD1.1 billion, through 11 initiatives.