Jordan's Pharmaceutical Industries Entered World Markets-Atrash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 30 (Petra) - Products of the Jordanian pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies sector moved over the past quarter century to the global level, driven by its development, quality and competitiveness, which placed the Kingdom among the top countries in this strategic industry, according to a stakeholder.Representative of Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Supply Sector in Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fadi Atrash, said Jordan's pharmaceutical and medical supplies industry is considered a "vital" and "important" sector.Atrash added that this industry carries many "tangible" successes and developments, and confirms commitment of its products to international specifications and standards to reach the "highest" level of competitive advantage.In remarks to "Petra" on Saturday, he noted the sector has witnessed "remarkable" development over the years, and achieved "noticeable" growth and provide "high-quality" products that enjoy acceptance at the local and global levels, thanks to the "unrelenting" innovation and efforts of its industrial facilities.Atrash indicated that the pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies sector has succeeded in transforming from a "modest" local industry into a global industry, characterized by "high quality and strong competitive" capabilities.Aditionally, he noted the sector's long journey began in 1962, when the first pharmaceutical factory was established in the city of Salt, with Jordanian assistance and expertise.Noting the sector's key successes over the past years, he said added value created by its production operations reached about JD852 million in 2022, representing more than half of the sector's total production.This achievement, he noted, reflects "positively" on its contribution to the gross domestic product at a rate estimated at about 4%, which confirms its "important" role in advancing sustainable development and strengthening the Kingdom's economy.