Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil’S Daughter-In-Law Joins BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Former Union Home Minister and a veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar's daughter-in-law, Archana Patil Chakurkar, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

She joined the party in presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

She heads the Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, Maharashtra. Her husband Shailesh Patil Chakurkar is the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary.

She told reporters that she decided to join the BJP as she was influenced by the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.