BJP's RS MP Poses 2 Commonsensical Questions On Cong’S ‘Tax Terrorism’ Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Amid a fresh controversy over the Rs 1,823 crore notice to the Congress for alleged tax violations, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Lahar Singh Siroya, on Saturday posed two commonsensical questions to the grand old party.

He also called out the party for its alleged attempt to settle the matter with its 'clever ploy'.

The senior BJP leader took to social media to share questions and also said that the party was crying hoarse on the Income Tax notice despite being caught on the wrong side of law.

“I am not a Chartered Accountant or a lawyer but I have worked as a treasurer for my party in Karnataka for many years. I have two commonsensical questions and a comment for the Congress, which is crying hoarse on the Income Tax notice they have been served, in their usual clever language,” he wrote on X.

Notably, the Congress has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of crippling its funds with illegal Income Tax notices, ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Siroya's first question to the Congress read,“Why is it that you want to file a revised return of your income? Why is the IT Department or the tribunal and court not allowing this? Have the rules been newly manufactured to work against you or are they rules that are common to everybody?”

His second question was about the grand old party's intentions and motive behind its request for filing revised Income Tax returns.

“Were there any funds that were not declared by the Congress and were discovered during raids of party individuals? Do you want to now conveniently show, retrospectively, as belonging to the party to make it tax-free? Is this why you want to desperately revise your tax returns,” he asked.

Siroya also claimed that the Congress' problem with Income Tax returns was not new.

“In 1997, one of the reasons why the Congress withdrew support to the HD Deve Gowda government was because of their Income Tax returns. Even then they did not want to be told to follow the law,” Siroya alleged.