Madushka, Karunaratne Give Sri Lanka Solid Start

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Chittagong, Bangladesh: Nishan Madushka scored an unbeaten 55 Saturday to give Sri Lanka a solid start against Bangladesh by lunch on the opening day in the second and final Test.

The visitors were 88-0 after electing to bat first in Chittagong with Madushka still at the crease after his second Test half-century, alongside Dimuth Karunaratne on 33.

Bangladesh were unfortunate to miss a chance for Madushka's wicket in the morning session when Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped the right-hander on nine at the slip off debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Karunaratne too survived a run out scare while batting on 18 after a mix-up with Madushka while taking a single off Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by 328 runs.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned for Bangladesh after a long Test absence and the hosts also handed a debut to Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka brought Asitha Fernando in for injured Kasun Rajitha in their only change to the squad from the opening Test.