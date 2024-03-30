‘Media Reports Are Incorrect, Baseless’: Ambadad Danve On Joining BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ambadas Danve on Saturday said that media reports about him joining the BJP are 'incorrect' and 'baseless'.

"The media reports are incorrect and baseless. There is no truth in it. I cannot think of quitting my party," Danve told media persons at his Mumbai residence.

He said that he would file a defamation case against the TV channel which reported about him joining the BJP.

He said that there has been no offer made to him by MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shinde faction and Ajit Pawar group.

"I am a fighter and will take forward my fight on the thoughts of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. I grew up in politics and from a grassroot worker became the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). Many middlemen have become active in running a misinformation campaign against me," he said.

The trigger for the media report was his purported displeasure over the party's decision to nominate former MP Chandrakant Khaire from the Sambhajinagar seat, known recently as Aurangabad.

Danve had openly expressed his desire to contest from the Lok Sabha seat. However, after Khaire's nomination, he said he would work for party's victory and not for any individual.

He said he has already completed visits across the villages in Sambhajinagar where the party has announced the nomination of former MP Chandrakant Khaire.

"I am committed, loyal and disciplined Shiv Sainik and will work with full strength for the party's victory in the general elections," he said, adding that the people from Sambhajinagar love Shiv Sena, its founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the present Chief Uddav Thackeray.

Without naming BJP and MahaYuti, Danve said the state would experience an earthquake on June 4 as the ruling coalition would not win even a single seat from Marathwada.

He accused the MahaYuti government of engaging in politics instead of paying due attention to water scarcity in various parts of Maharashtra.