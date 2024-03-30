Two Wounded In Enemy Strikes On About 20 Settlements In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched artillery and mortar attacks on about 20 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on March 29, wounding two people.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Approximately 20 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Potykhonove, etc. Air strikes targeted Bochkove, Uspenivka, Khrypuny, Iziumske, Zybyne, and Lyman," Syniehubov said.

According to him, shelling in Kupiansk damaged a four-story administrative building, windows and balconies of a five-story residential building and wounded an 87-year-old man.

A glide bomb attack on the village of Hrafske, Chuhuyiv district, set a private house on fire. In Borova, Izium district, enemy attacks damaged a two-story building, 16 private houses, five outbuildings, and a garage.

In the village of Synelnykove, Chuhuiv district, artillery shelling damaged an apartment. In the village of Budarky, Chuhuiv district, a glide bomb attack damaged a private house.

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi came under artillery shelling. The boiler room of an enterprise was damaged.

A 28-year-old man was injured in the detonation of an explosive object in Pokotylivka, Kharkiv district.

Photos: Kharkiv Region Police / Facebook