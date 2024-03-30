Ukrainian Official, French Delegation Discuss Development Of Defense Technologies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov has met with a French delegation to discuss the development of defense technologies in Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet, French Ambassador to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere, First Deputy President of the French National Assembly Valerie Rabault, Head of the National Defense and Armed Forces Committee Thomas Gassilloud, and Head of the Franco-Ukrainian Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Benjamin Haddad.

Oleksandr Borniakov

The Ukrainian side presented the Brave1 project and innovative developments helping Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

"This partnership is very important for us. France demonstrates to the whole world innovative developments in the field of military technologies and army training," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said, adding that Ukraine has already become the most dynamic technological hub.

"We are looking for opportunities for joint projects and increasing cooperation on the defense technology track," the ministry said.

The only coordinating platform in the field of defense tech - Brave1 – was launched in Ukraine in April 2023.

According to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the state budget for 2024 provides UAH 1.5 billion for defense tech development as part of the Brave1 project.

