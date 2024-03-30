European OG Qualifiers 2024 In Baku To Welcome Wrestlers From 33 Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Wrestlers from 33 world countries will fight for glory at thethird continental Olympic qualifiers, European OG Qualifiers, to beheld at the National Gymnastics Area in Baku on April 5-7, Azernews reports.
A total of 297 wrestlers will strive to prove their mettle toearn spots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
