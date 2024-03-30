Pashinyan Requested To Place Observation Posts On Azerbaijani & Armenian Border, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Observation posts of Russian border guards on the border ofAzerbaijan and Armenia were placed at the personal request of PrimeMinister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian ambassador to Armenia, SergeyKopyrkin, said in an interview with the 24News portal, Azernews reports.

The ambassador emphasized that the Prime Minister of Armeniamade such a request to contribute to the stabilization of thesituation in 2020.

The diplomat added that the Armenian side did not dare tolegally legitimize the placement of Russian observation posts.