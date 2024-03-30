Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 29, weapons and ammunition were found in Khankendicity, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry ofInternal Affairs (MIA).

5 automatic weapons, 2 pistols, 1 rifle, 11 grenades, 8lighters, 19 cartridge combs, 4263 cartridges of various sizes andother ammunition were found and taken from the city territory withthe actions of the police officers.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.