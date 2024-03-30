US Welcome Formation Of New Palestinian Government

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 30 (KUNA) -- The United States of America (US) welcomed on Friday the formation of the new Palestinian government to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

"We look forward to working with the new cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity" and expects "this new government to deliver on credible reforms", US foreign ministry Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Earlier, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas approved the new cabinet led by Mohammad Mustafa, former Chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF).

The cabinet's agenda includes providing aid to Palestinians, above all, the residents of the Gaza Strip, as well as rebuilding the embattled enclave and Palestinian territories in the West Bank. (end)

