Free Ramadan Meals Offered For The Needy In Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, March 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptians, inspired by the spiritual month of Ramadan, erect tents at public places to offer free iftar meals for the needy.

Solidarity and compassion among Egyptians is manifested during the fasting month, amid soaring prices of necessities.

Al-Rahman Ramadan meals are a mark of Ramadan. Neighborhoods' residents adorn the streets to host Doyouf Al-Rahman, maintaining the tradition dating back to the era of Ahmad ibn Tulun, founder of the Tulunid dynasty that ruled Egypt and Syria between 868 and 905 (AD). (end) aff