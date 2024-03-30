Accomplished Equestrian Mathilda Karlsson

Born in Sri Lanka and raised in Sweden, Mathilda is also a philanthropist advocating for global education and a fashion enthusiast known for her elegant style.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.