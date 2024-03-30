Searches Conducted After Reports Of Suspicious Movements In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Security forces have conducted a thorough search operation following reports of suspicious movements in a forward area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.
The joint search operation by the Army and police was conducted in Brevi Bajimal and Chrangal-Kabukot in the Dharamsal area on Friday, they added.
The officials said the security forces fired a few rounds during the search of a natural cave at Brevi Bajimal but nothing was found there.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now ADVERTISEMENT
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30032024000215011059ID1108038777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.