Curious Case Of Civil Society Group Offering Mediation For MVA-VBA Seat-Sharing Tangle

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Amid concerns and confusion over the seat-distribution imbroglio hitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi-Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a civil society group has offered to "mediate" between the two warring groups, on behalf of the people of the state, an official said here on Saturday.

The NGO, 'Nirbhay Bano' (Be Fearless) has written an open letter to the VBA President Prakash Ambedkar soliciting his cooperation in the interest of saving democracy and protecting the Constitution in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nirbhay Bano's leaders Aseem Sarode, Vishwambhar Chaudhary and Utpal V. B., appealed that the VBA's stature has grown in the past five years and given rise to public expectations of a change in the country.

It urged the VBA - which plans to float a new 'third front' next week - to submit a clear list of all the Lok Sabha it wants to contest and the Nirbhay Bano would take it up with the MVA allies – Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT).

"We hope that all the senior leaders in these parties shall sit together, discuss things in the interest of the country and party keeping aside personal issues, to ensure that peoples' expectations are not belied," said Sarode.

The Nirbhay Bano team plans to meet the top leaders of these parties individually and jointly to convince them of urgent issues confronting the country, make serious attempts to sort out their internal differences, shed personal egos and take decisions that are in the interest of the nation and masses, he added.

None of the parties have so far responded to the Nirbhay Bano's overtures, but they are confident of working out an amicable solution ahead of the five-phased LS polling in the state, and the first phase polling on April 19.