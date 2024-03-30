Hamad International Airport Welcomes Akasa Air's First International Flight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Akasa Air became the 47th foreign airline to land at Hamad International Airport (HIA) when it arrived in Doha, from Mumbai, India, recently.

Sharing a picture of the inaugural flight at HIA on March 28, 2024, the airport stated, "Welcome to Hamad International Airport Akasa Air."

It further added, "With four non-stop flights per week, India's fastest-growing airline has started operating from Doha to Mumbai."

The Civil Aviation Authority in an infograph about this update on its social media added that Akasa Air is the 47th foreign airline at Hamad International Airport.

Qatar is the first international destination for the Indian domestic airline, which has established its presence across 20 cities since its launch.

The airlines will operate four non-stop flights in a week on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Doha-Mumbai flight, QP71 is scheduled to depart from Qatar at 8:40pm, local time, landing in India at 2:45am the next day. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Doha flight, QP70, will take off at 5:45pm arriving in Doha at 7:40pm.

According to Indian media reports, the airline plans to broaden its horizons and commence flights to Kuwait, Riyadh, and Jeddah.