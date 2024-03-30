Commercial Realty Gets Tech Savvy: Increasing Construction Pace - Enhancing Convenience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India The integration of technology is reshaping the commercial landscape, fundamentally altering the way the commercial real estate segment operates and interacts with customers. This transformation is driven by the widespread adoption of digital and tech interventions, which enhance the pace of construction, convenience, security, and comfort across various industries.



"Commercial real estate developers are embracing tech tools, including AI, to revolutionize the development and operation of smart homes, residential complexes, and commercial projects. AI algorithms analyze vast datasets to predict customer preferences, allowing developers to tailor designs that align seamlessly with the needs and preferences of prospective customers, ensuring a more personalized and satisfying experience," says Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group .





The integration of PropTech in design processes extends beyond prediction to execution. Property technology or PropTech refers to the application of information technology and platform economics to the real estate industry and also includes financial technology to leverage its benefits to the realty sector. Real estate developers are increasingly employing technology to streamline design workflows, expediting the creation of architectural plans and project blueprints. This not only accelerates the development timeline but also enhances the precision and quality of the final output.





Moreover, in the real estate market, technology is driving significant innovation through the emergence of PropTechs. These companies are introducing diverse solutions that provide customers with convenient access to property information, reviews, and visuals.





"On the construction front, real estate developers are leveraging technology through hardware integration, utilizing drones and cameras to monitor construction progress. This improves the pace of construction and ensures rigorous quality checks. The result is a more efficient and error-free construction process, aligning with the city's commitment to cutting-edge technology," says Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108 .





In today's highly competitive market, technology has become the primary differentiator for businesses seeking to inspire customer loyalty and stay ahead of the curve.







By delivering superior service and streamlining operations through automation, companies can effectively capture and retain the attention of their target audience. From online ordering systems that reduce wait times to AI-powered chatbots that provide instant customer support, technology has revolutionized the way businesses engage with their customers, ultimately leading to increased satisfaction and loyalty.





Moreover, inside the projects themselves, the developers are integrating technology to enhance efficiency, save resources, and manage properties. This includes AI-driven systems for safety, offering residents a technologically advanced and secure living environment.





"Furthermore, technology has significantly reduced the time from order to delivery, leading to greater efficiency and customer satisfaction. With the advent of advanced logistics and supply chain management systems, businesses can now fulfil orders faster and more accurately than ever before. Real-time tracking capabilities allow customers to monitor the status of their orders, providing them with greater peace of mind and confidence in the reliability of the business," says Vikas Bhasin, Chairman and Managing Director, Saya Group .







"Moreover, technology has enabled businesses to improve their facilities and services, enhancing the overall customer experience. For example, smart building technologies can adjust lighting, temperature, and other environmental factors to optimize comfort and energy efficiency. Similarly, the integration of security systems and surveillance cameras can help businesses ensure the safety and security of their premises, further enhancing the convenience and peace of mind of their customers," says Salil Kumar, Director, Sales & Marketing, CRC Group .







Overall, the integration of technology is revolutionizing the commercial landscape in profound ways, enhancing convenience, security, and comfort for businesses and customers alike. From streamlining operations and improving facilities to transforming entire industries, technology is driving unprecedented innovation and reshaping the way we live, work, and interact with each other. As technology continues to evolve, businesses must remain agile and adaptable, embracing new opportunities to innovate and differentiate themselves in an increasingly digital world.