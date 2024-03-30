Slamcore Adds Machine Vision To Real-Time Location Systems Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Slamcore , a developer of visual spatial technologies, has launched its Slamcore Aware product.

The company describes Slamcore Aware as an easy-to-commission hardware and software solution which improves the accuracy, robustness and scalability of 3D localization data for tracking intralogistics vehicles.

Collecting and processing visual data, Slamcore Aware provides rich, real-time information on the exact position and orientation of manually driven vehicles. Unlike existing solutions, Slamcore Aware scales easily across large and complex, ever-changing industrial and warehouse sites.

Slamcore Aware combines the power of the Slamcore SDK with industrial grade hardware, providing an all-in-one solution for fast installation on intralogistics vehicles and seamless integration with new and existing Real Time Location Systems (RTLS).

Incorporating Slamcore's advanced AI, Slamcore Aware perceives and classifies people and other vehicles. RTLS applications can use this enhanced data to significantly improve efficiency and safety of operations.

