US To IEA: Honour Counter-Terrorism Pledges

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a terror safe haven.

The State Department spokesman told reporters“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan can never again be a launching pad for terrorism.”

For its part, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly vowed to battle terror on its territory. It says the use of Afghan soil will not be allowed against any country.

Dawn quoted Matthew Miller as once again urging the interim government to honour its counterterrorism pledges held out to the global fraternity.

The US had reminded Kabul of its responsibility to ensure terrorists, like Al Qaeda or ISIS-K, found no shelter in Afghanistan, he said.

The Biden administration was closely watching developments in Afgha­nistan and was ready to deal with any threat emanating from the region, the spokesman added.

Miller explained the US was working unilaterally and with its partners to disrupt threats across the world and weaken the Islamic State.

