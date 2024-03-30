From Eid Al-Fitr, Baisakhi To Ram Navami Here's A List Of Festivals In April

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "April is the fourth month in the Gregorian calendar that marks the onset of the spring season and the beginning of the next financial year 2024-25. India will celebrate some significant festivals and events during this month ranging from Eid al-Fitr to Baisakhi's have a look at the list of festivals in April as the month is about to commence MahotsavamAttuvela Mahotsavam will be celebrated on April 9 which is a water carnival in Kerala. On this day, illuminated canoes carry temple replicas and wade through the waters up to the temple premises. Elephants are the centre of attraction other than the colourful canoes as traditional temple percussion music fills the air read: Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain shut for 14 days. Check full listEid al-FitrEid al-Fitr will tentatively be celebrated on April 11 depending on the sighting of the moon. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting, and is widely celebrated by Muslim communities. This festive occasion is a time for families and friends to come together, enjoy feasts, gift each other presents and dress up in new clothes read: Do you know these 8 money-related changes from April 2024? From mutual funds to credit cards to NPSBaisakhi

Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13 and will mark the onset of the Solar year. Sikh community celebrates this festival with great fervour and enthusiasm while many other states of North India also celebrate the harvest festival. On the occasion of this festival, traditional Punjabi dance performances of bhangra and gidda rejuvenate the atmosphere and bring festive vibes. Tamil New Year will be celebrated on April 14 and is commonly known as the Puthandu. On this day people relish traditional delicacies at home. In Tamil Nadu, people decorate their houses with kolams or motifs commonly known as rangoli that is made from powdered rice.

Poila Baisakh will be celebrated on April 15 and marks the first day of the Bengali calendar. It is celebrated as the Bengali New Year by Bengali communities residing mostly in both West Bengal and Bangladesh as well as in the Indian states of Assam and Tripura. On this day, people enjoy traditional feasts and wear new clothes. The day is observed as an auspicious day by shop owners and traders to mark the beginning of their yearly business. Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 17 that marks the birth of Lord Rama. This festival is celebrated all over India. The day is marked with celebrations, performances of rituals and musical items. The term 'April' was coined by the ancient Romans and the word is derived from the Greek Goddess Aphrodite and also from Latin Aprilis. Some of the national and international events and regional festivals in the month of April include Odisha Foundation Day, World Health Day, World Haemophilia Day, Ayushman Bharat Diwas, Cultural Unity Day, Chaitra Navratri and Hanuman Jayanti.

