ED Summons Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot For Questioning In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday summoned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital. He reached the ED office on Saturday in response to a summons from the federal agency.

Kailash Gahlot (49) is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh who is serving as transport, home, and law minister in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the federal agency in this case.

Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said as quoted by PTI.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended ED's custody of Delhi CM by four days i.e. till April 1. The probing agency had sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 am minister Atishi on Friday said the ED inadvertently revealed its motive for arresting Arvind Kejriwal when the agency's counsel cited the need to access the phone password of the Delhi CM during the remand hearing asserted that the ED had previously said they were unable to locate the phone used by Arvind Kejriwal during the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy.

She claimed that it was not the ED but the BJP seeking the password. Additionally, she alleged that the investigative team needed access to Kejriwal's phone to gather information about AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy.

