Kate Middleton Cancer: Will The Royal Family Reconcile With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Insider Says 'Totally Possible'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer, there have been speculation about reconsilation between the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family. Though, Prince Harry and Meghan were not informed about Middleton's cancer before the public announcement, however, both were quick to issue a statement on this regard.“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,\" they stated, Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, expressed his belief that following the Princess of Wales' disclosure of her illness, there would eventually be reconciliation between the four. Expressing confidence, he said that Harry will reach out to Kate and William, however, whether they will accept it remains uncertain, OK! Magazine reported.

Also Read: Kate Middleton battling cancer: What is preventive chemotherapy?“A reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is totally possible, 100 percent,” Harrold told an outlet as quoted by OK! Magazine adding, he said,“I can believe, without any doubt, that Harry will be in touch with Kate and William and offering his help - whether they accept it or not is a very different matter, but I honestly believe Harry would have reached out personally and Meghan.”Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not 'welcome' to visit William, Kate Middleton during cancer recovery; here's why“Sadly, it's times like this that brings families together and blood is thicker than water,\" the former royal butler said as quoted by OK! Magazine Read: Kate Middleton wrote 'every word' of her cancer diagnosis speech, says close friendOn 22 March, Kate Middleton revealed the reason for her disappearance and said that she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January. In a video message, she said,“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.\"Kate's cancer diagnosis was also the third royal family cancer diagnosis. On February 5 2024, Buckingham Palace published a stating that King Charles III had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, unrelated to the treatment he had been receiving for an enlarged prostate. Prior to that, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer - her second cancer diagnosis in a year.

