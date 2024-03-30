Bengaluru: OLA’S Surge In Pricing Sparks Outrage As Taxi Service Costs Almost Triple Than Norms

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent surge in Ola's pricing structure has left commuters in Bengaluru reeling from shock as they navigate the city streets. Once accustomed to reasonable rates, patrons are now facing exorbitant charges that seem to defy logic.



What was once a mere ₹24 fare for a 2-kilometer ride has morphed into an eye-watering ₹60-₹65 charge for a mere 800 meters, leaving many scratching their heads in disbelief. From Town Hall to KR Market, a journey spanning a modest 1.2 kilometers, commuters are faced with an astonishing range of fares. While auto-rickshaws demand a somewhat steep but comparatively modest ₹50-₹53, hopping into a car can set one back a staggering ₹108.

The discrepancies are equally alarming on longer routes, such as the journey from Town Hall to Majestic, where auto-rickshaw fares hover around ₹78-₹82, while a Prime SUV ride commands a jaw-dropping ₹178.

In Jayanagar, a trip to South End Circle covering a mere 900 meters, customers are flabbergasted by the stark contrast between auto-rickshaw and car fares. While the former charges a standard ₹50-₹53, opting for a car ride inexplicably inflates the cost to ₹108.

Similarly, a short hop from Chickpet Metro to Market Metro, spanning just 840 meters, reveals a startling discrepancy in pricing, with auto-rickshaws charging a reasonable ₹53 compared to the hefty ₹108 for a car ride.

Amidst the outcry, comparisons to the regulated rates set by the Transport Department highlight the glaring disparity. According to official standards, fares should adhere to a structured system, with charges ranging from ₹24 per kilometer for vehicles below ₹10 lakhs, ₹28 per kilometer for vehicles valued between ₹10 to ₹15 lakhs, and ₹32 per kilometer for vehicles exceeding ₹15 lakhs.